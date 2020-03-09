Technology Sector Update for 03/09/2020: MSFT, AAPL, MGIC, SOHU, AMZN, CSCO, IBM, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -6.89%

AAPL: -8.26%

IBM: -6.00%

CSCO: -6.69%

GOOG: -6.57%

Leading technology stocks were sinking in Monday's pre-market trading.

Early movers include:

(-) Microsoft (MSFT), which was down nearly 7% amid reports that two of its employees in Washington state, both located in Puget Sound, tested positive for the coronavirus. Separately, Reuters said a court document showed that Amazon.com (AMZN) has secured a favorable opinion from US Court of Federal Claims Judge Patricia Campbell-Smith over its challenge to the US Department of Defense's decision to award a cloud computing contract worth up to $10 billion to rival Microsoft.

(-) Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) was declining more than 1% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 that climbed from $0.12 a year ago but missed the $0.15 average analysts' forecast compiled by Yahoo Finance.

In other sector news:

(-) Sohu.com (SOHU) was more than 1% lower even after it reported Q4 non-GAAP net income of $0.17 per American depositary share (ADS), compared with a net loss of $1.50 per ADS from a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a loss of $0.40 per ADS.

