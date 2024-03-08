Technology Sector Update for 03/08/2024: IOT, MAX, MRVL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) declining 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 1.2% recently.

Samsara (IOT) was up almost 13% after reporting that it swung to a fiscal Q4 adjusted profit as revenue increased during the period.

MediaAlpha (MAX) fell by almost 9% after saying a secondary public offering of 3 million of its class A shares has been launched on behalf of certain selling stockholders.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) was 4.4% lower after it issued a Q1 earnings forecast that missed market estimates.

