News & Insights

Technology
IOT

Technology Sector Update for 03/08/2024: IOT, MAX, MRVL, XLK, XSD

March 08, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) declining 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 1.2% recently.

Samsara (IOT) was up almost 13% after reporting that it swung to a fiscal Q4 adjusted profit as revenue increased during the period.

MediaAlpha (MAX) fell by almost 9% after saying a secondary public offering of 3 million of its class A shares has been launched on behalf of certain selling stockholders.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) was 4.4% lower after it issued a Q1 earnings forecast that missed market estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IOT
MAX
MRVL
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.