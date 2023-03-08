Technology
MAXN

Technology Sector Update for 03/08/2023: MAXN,CRWD,QCOM,SHLS

March 08, 2023 — 03:54 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks still were hanging on for moderate gains Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 2.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) gained almost 44% after reporting a smaller-than-expected Q4 net loss and revenue for the quarter ended Jan. 1 that exceeded analyst estimates.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) climbed 3.7% after the cybersecurity firm beat Wall Street expectations with its net income and revenue for its Q4 ended Jan. 31 and issued Q1 and fiscal 2024 guidance that exceeded estimates.

Qualcomm (QCOM) rose 1.5% after the chipmaker increased its quarterly cash dividend by 7% to $0.80 per share.

On the downside, Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) slumped 7.8% after the electronic components company priced a public secondary offering of 24.5 million Class A common shares previously held by affiliates of Shoals founder Dean Solon at $24.70 per share, or 7% under its last closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAXN
CRWD
QCOM
SHLS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.