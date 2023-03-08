Technology Sector Update for 03/08/2023: MAXN, VERX, CRWD, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.15% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was up 0.36% recently.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) was rallying past 23% after posting a fiscal Q4 loss of $1.84 per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss of $1.81 a year ago but below the consensus of a $1.21 per share loss from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Vertex (VERX) was up more than 12% after reporting Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, unchanged from a year ago but higher than the $0.06 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) was up 5% after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.47 per diluted share, up from $0.30 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated EPS of $0.43.

