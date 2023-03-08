Technology Sector Update for 03/08/2023: CRWD,QCOM,SHLS

Technology stocks were hanging on for moderate gains on Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1.6% this afternoon.

In company news, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) climbed 2.3% after the cybersecurity firm beat Wall Street expectations with its net income and revenue for its Q4 ended Jan. 31 and issued Q1 and fiscal 2024 guidance that exceeded estimates.

Qualcomm (QCOM) rose 0.9% after the chipmaker increased its quarterly cash dividend by 7% to $0.80 per share.

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) slumped 8.2% after the electronic components company priced a public secondary offering of 24.5 million class A common shares previously held by affiliates of Shoals founder Dean Solon at $24.70 per share, or 7% under its last closing price.

