Technology Sector Update for 03/08/2022: XLK, SOXX, MNDT, INFY

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.2% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently gaining by 0.2%.

Mandiant (MNDT) shares fell 3% after Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google agreed to acquire the cybersecurity firm in an all-cash deal for about $5.4 billion, or $23 per share.

Infosys (INFY) and Dow Jones will work together to provide personalized information to professionals to inform their daily business decisions. Infosys shares gained 1.5% in premarket activity.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) rose about 3.8% pre-bell after it signed two 10-year agreements to sell 70% of the energy produced from two Italian solar projects in development to Axpo Italia.

