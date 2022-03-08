Technology Sector Update for 03/08/2022: RXT,DM,SABR,MTTR

Technology stocks backed away from their midday surge, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.6% in late trade and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index soaring 3.4% Tuesday afternoon.

In company news, Rackspace Technology (RXT) climbed 2.1% after the cloud technology services company Tuesday said it was collaborating with privately-held Delta Thermal to prevent electrical equipment failures and outages on the power grid. As part of the partnership, Rackspace provided prototypes of two sensing devices and created new algorithms for sensors detecting temperature anomalies and another for sensors used to forecast and predict failures. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Matterport (MTTR) added 3.1% after the spatial data company Tuesday announced new distribution partnerships with Guandalini Posicionamento and PARS, which will sell Matterport's 3-D software to architecture, engineering, and construction clients in Brazil. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Sabre (SABR) rose 7.4% after Tuesday saying CEO Sean Menke would also become its board chairman at the travel software firm on April 28, succeeding Karl Peterson, who will remain as a director on the Sabre board. The company also selected current board member Gregg Saretsky to be its lead independent director.

Desktop Metal (DM) jumped out to a nearly 12% gain after the 3-D printer company forecast around $260 million in FY22 revenue, up 131% over prior-year levels and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $253 million in revenue at Desktop Metal this year. The company also reported a 575% increase in its Q4 revenue over the year-ago period to $56.7 million and also exceeding the $49.6 million analysts' mean.

