Technology Sector Update for 03/08/2022: DM, SABR, MTTR

Technology stocks were surging higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday rising 2.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was soaring 5.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Desktop Metal (DM) jumped out to a more than 17% gain after the 3-D printer company forecast around $260 million in FY22 revenue, up 131% over prior-year levels and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $253 million in revenue at Desktop Metal this year. The company also reported a 575% increase in its Q4 revenue over the year-ago period to $56.7 million and also exceeding the $49.6 million analyst mean.

Sabre (SABR) rose 9.6% after Tuesday saying CEO Sean Menke would also become its board chairman at the travel software firm on April 28, succeeding Karl Peterson, who will remain as a director on the Sabre board. The company also selected current board member Gregg Saretsky to be its lead independent director.

Matterport (MTTR) added 7.3% after the spatial data company Tuesday announced new distribution partnerships with Guandalini Posicionamento and PARS, which will sell Matterport's 3-D software to architecture, engineering and construction clients in Brazil. Financial terms were not disclosed.

