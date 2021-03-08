Technology Sector Update for 03/08/2021: RAAS,MGIC,HEI,HEI.A

Technology stocks were moderately lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday slipping 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 2.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Cloopen Group Holding Ltd (RAAS) tumbled almost 14%. Citigroup Monday began coverage of the cloud communications company with a buy stock rating and a $27 price target.

Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) rose 4.4% after reporting better-than-expected Q4 financial results, guided its FY21 revenue above analyst estimates and increased its quarterly dividend to $0.21 per share compared with its prior $0.175 per share distribution to investors.

Heico (HEI,HEI.A) climbed 1.4% after the electronics manufacturer announced its cash purchase of privately held processors and memory chips maker Pyramid Semiconductor LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed.

