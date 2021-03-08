Technology Sector Update for 03/08/2021: PS,RAAS,MGIC,HEI,HEI.A

Technology stocks continued to lose ground into Monday's close, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF shedding 1.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slumped 4.8% in late trade.

In company news, Pluralsight (PS) was 7.3% higher late in Monday trading after saying it accepted a sweetened cash offer from Vista Equity Partners, with the corporate training and assessment software firm agreeing to the "best and final" $22.50-per-share offer following reports of complaints by selected Pluralsight investors over the sales process.

Cloopen Group Holding (RAAS) tumbled over 13%. Citigroup Monday began coverage of the cloud communications company with a buy rating and a $27 price target.

To the upside, Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) rose 3.6% after reporting better-than-expected Q4 financial results, guiding its FY21 revenue above analyst estimates and increasing the quarterly dividend to $0.21 per share from the prior 0.175 per share.

Heico (HEI,HEI.A) was fractionally higher after the electronics manufacturer announced the acquisition of privately held processors and memory chips maker Pyramid Semiconductor for an undisclosed cash sum.

