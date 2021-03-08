Technology Sector Update for 03/08/2021: MCFE, MGIC, COHR, IIVI, LITE, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping in Monday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.74% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.2%.

McAfee (MCFE) was down over 3% in value after announcing a definitive agreement to sell its enterprise business to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group for $4.0 billion. The all-cash-transaction deal is expected to close by the end of 2021.

Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) was over 9% higher as it reported Q4 adjusted net earnings of $0.21 per diluted share, up from $0.13 per share a year earlier. The consensus of three analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.19.

Coherent (COHR) was up more than 2% after saying it plans to terminate the pending merger agreement with Lumentum Holdings (LITE) after its board deemed that the revised takeover offer from II-VI (IIVI) constitutes a superior proposal compared with the Lumentum deal. Under its revised offer, II-VI is offering $170 in cash and 1.0981 common II-VI shares for each outstanding Coherent share.

