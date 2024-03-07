Technology Sector Update for 03/07/2024: YEXT, CIEN, BILI, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.8% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently up 1.1%.

Yext (YEXT) was rallying past 21% after reporting that earnings in fiscal Q4 doubled from a year earlier, and as its earnings guidance for the full financial year topped market expectations.

Ciena (CIEN) was declining by more than 11% after it reported fiscal a Q1 revenue of $1.04 billion, down from $1.06 billion a year earlier.

Bilibili (BILI) was more than 5% lower even after reporting a narrowed Q4 adjusted loss and higher revenue for the quarter.

