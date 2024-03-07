Technology Sector Update for 03/07/2024: MRVL, STM, YEXT

Tech stocks were sharply higher Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) surging 3.8%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumped 3.4%.

In corporate news, Marvell Technology (MRVL) shares rose over 3% after the firm said it's expanding its collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) to develop the technology platform for the production of 2-nanometer semiconductors. Taiwan Semiconductor gained 5.5%.

STMicroelectronics (STM) added 4.5% after the firm said it's releasing new industrial microprocessors with 64-bit processing and edge artificial-intelligence acceleration.

Yext (YEXT) spiked 7% after reporting that earnings in fiscal Q4 doubled from a year earlier, exceeding market expectations.

