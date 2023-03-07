Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/07/2023: SQSP, BB, SEAT, XLK, SOXX

March 07, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

Technology stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was gaining 0.1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was up 0.2% recently.

Squarespace (SQSP) was over 10% higher after it posted Q4 revenue of $228.8 million, up from $207.4 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $222.2 million.

BlackBerry (BB) was falling by more than 4% after saying Monday it expects fiscal Q4 revenue of about $151 million, down from $185 million a year ago. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $166.4 million.

Vivid Seats (SEAT) was retreating by more than 4% after saying it expects 2023 revenue to range between $580 million and $610 million. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $615.7 million.

