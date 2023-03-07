Technology Sector Update for 03/07/2023: DOMO, BB, BB.TO, DXC, SE

Technology stocks fell Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 1.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 1.3% lower this afternoon.

In company news, Domo (DOMO) dropped more than 20% after the business software firm issued a downbeat revenue forecast for its current fiscal year and also saying company founder Josh James was returning as CEO following the resignation of former chief executive John Mellor.

BlackBerry (BB) declined 12% after the Canadian security software firm reported preliminary Q4 revenue of around $151 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $166.4 million for the three months ended Feb. 28.

DXC Technology (DXC) fell 6.9% after overnight saying it has ended discussions with an unnamed financial sponsor it said approached the data analytics company with a potential acquisition, concluding the would-be buyers could not raise the necessary capital to complete a deal.

Among gainers, Sea (SE) raced almost 22% higher after the e-commerce and digital entertainment company swung to a surprise Q4 profit, earning $0.72 per share on $3.45 billion in revenue and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for an $0.83 per share net loss on $3.05 billion in Q4 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.