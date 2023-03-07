Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/07/2023: BB, BB.TO, DXC, SE

March 07, 2023 — 02:08 pm EST

Technology stocks were declining moderately compared with most other sectors, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was easing 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, BlackBerry (BB) fell almost 12% after the Canadian security software firm reported preliminary Q4 revenue of around $151 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $166.4 million for the three months ended Feb. 28.

DXC Technology (DXC) fell 5.1% after overnight saying it has ended discussions with an unnamed financial sponsor it said approached the data analytics company with a potential acquisition, concluding the would-be buyers could not raise the necessary capital to complete a deal.

Sea (SE) raced more than 22% higher after the e-commerce and digital entertainment company swung to a surprise Q4 profit, earning $0.72 per share on $3.45 billion in revenue and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for an $0.83 per share net loss on $3.05 billion in Q4 revenue.

