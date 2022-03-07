Technology Sector Update for 03/07/2022: UPWK,CIEN,PLTR,EVCM

Technology stocks were sharply lower Monday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 3.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 4.4%.

In company news, Upwork (UPWK) dropped almost 12% after the online freelance work platform Monday warned unforeseen expenses and decreased activity from talent in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine could reduce its Q1 and FY22 results, including revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The company Monday also said it was suspending all of its business operations in Russia and Belarus in response to the Russian invasion into Ukraine, adding the three countries responsible for roughly 10% of its revenues during FY21.

Ciena (CIEN) slid more than 10% after the networking equipment company missed Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q1 revenue, reporting an 11% increase over year-ago levels to $844.4 million but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $845.1 million in revenue for the three months ended Jan. 29. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.47 per share, down from $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year although that topped Street views by $0.02 per share.

To the upside, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) rose 2% after Morgan Stanley raised its investment recommendation for the counterterrorism software platform company to equalweight from underweight and increased its price target for Palantir shares by $8 to $24, explaining that the risks of "slowing commercial growth and unsustainable operating margins look largely priced in" to its current share price.

EverCommerce (EVCM) climbed 3% after the software-as-a-service company Monday said it expects revenue and non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 will exceed its prior forecasts. The company in November projected Q4 revenue in a range of $129.5 million to $131 million and between $27 million to $28 million in adjusted EBITDA compared with the Street view expecting $130.4 million and $27.5 million, respectively.

