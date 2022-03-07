Technology Sector Update for 03/07/2022: SQSP, IMXI, UBER, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.32% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.14%.

Squarespace (SQSP) reported a full-year 2021 net loss of $2.60 per diluted share, narrowing from a $14.10 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $2.99 per share. Squarespace was shedding over 25% in value recently.

International Money Express (IMXI) was over 9% higher as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.40 per diluted share, up from $0.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.29.

Uber Technologies (UBER) was up almost 3% after saying it now expects Q1 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of between $130 million and $150 million, compared with its previous guidance of $100 million to $130 million.

