Technology
SQSP

Technology Sector Update for 03/07/2022: SQSP, IMXI, UBER, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.32% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.14%.

Squarespace (SQSP) reported a full-year 2021 net loss of $2.60 per diluted share, narrowing from a $14.10 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $2.99 per share. Squarespace was shedding over 25% in value recently.

International Money Express (IMXI) was over 9% higher as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.40 per diluted share, up from $0.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.29.

Uber Technologies (UBER) was up almost 3% after saying it now expects Q1 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of between $130 million and $150 million, compared with its previous guidance of $100 million to $130 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQSP IMXI UBER XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular