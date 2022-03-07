Technology Sector Update for 03/07/2022: CIEN,PLTR,EVCM

Technology stocks were sharply lower Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 2.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 3.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Ciena (CIEN) slid 8.7% after the networking equipment company missed Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q1 revenue, reporting an 11% increase over year-ago levels to $844.4 million but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $845.1 million in revenue for the three months ended Jan. 29. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.47 per share, down from $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year although that topped Street views by $0.02 per share.

EverCommerce (EVCM) climbed 1.6% after the software-as-a-service company Monday said it expects revenue and non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 will exceed its prior forecasts. The company in November projected Q4 revenue in a range of $129.5 million to $131 million and between $27 million to $28 million in adjusted EBITDA compared with the Street view expecting $130.4 million and $27.5 million, respectively.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) rose 5.4% after Morgan Stanley raised its investment recommendation for the counterterrorism software platform company to equalweight from underweight and increased its price target for Palantir shares by $8 to $24, explaining that the risks of "slowing commercial growth and unsustainable operating margins look largely priced in" to its current share price.

