Technology Sector Update for 03/06/2023: RUM, CIEN, AAPL, NVEE

Technology stocks were advancing late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.1%.

In company news, Rumble (RUM) rose 10% amid a strong advance for several social media companies after US Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) reportedly said he will introduce a bipartisan measure this week that would allow the federal government to "ban or prohibit" foreign-owned technology like TikTok.

Ciena (CIEN) gained 3.9% after the networking equipment and software firm beat Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q1 earnings and revenue.

Apple (AAPL) added 1.8% after Goldman Sachs began coverage of the tech giant with a buy stock rating.

To the downside, NV5 Global (NVEE) was slipping 2.3% after Monday saying its Axim Geospatial subsidiary has received contracts worth $9 million from the US Department of Defense and other federal intelligence agencies.

