Technology Sector Update for 03/06/2023: CIEN, XM, DV, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.59% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was climbing by 0.24% recently.

Ciena (CIEN) was gaining over 11% in value as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.64 per diluted share, up from $0.47 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.36.

Qualtrics (XM) was up more than 3% after it received an $18.15-per-share buyout offer from Silver Lake Management.

DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) was slipping past 1% after saying it has launched an underwritten secondary offering of 12.5 million shares of its common stock by Providence VII US Holdings and Providence Butternut Co-Investment.

