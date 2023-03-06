Technology Sector Update for 03/06/2023: CIEN, AAPL, NVEE

Technology stocks were advancing Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.1%.

In company news, Ciena (CIEN) gained 5.1% after the networking equipment and software firm beat Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q1 earnings and revenue.

Apple (AAPL) added 2.7% after Goldman Sachs began coverage of the tech giant with a buy stock rating.

NV5 Global (NVEE) was slipping 1.3% after saying its Axim Geospatial unit has received contracts worth $9 million from the US intelligence agencies and the Department of Defense.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.