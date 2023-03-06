Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/06/2023: CIEN, AAPL, NVEE

Technology stocks were advancing Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.1%.

In company news, Ciena (CIEN) gained 5.1% after the networking equipment and software firm beat Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q1 earnings and revenue.

Apple (AAPL) added 2.7% after Goldman Sachs began coverage of the tech giant with a buy stock rating.

NV5 Global (NVEE) was slipping 1.3% after saying its Axim Geospatial unit has received contracts worth $9 million from the US intelligence agencies and the Department of Defense.

