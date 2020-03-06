Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/06/2020: ON,ACN,PCTI

MSFT -3.73%

AAPL -2.40%

IBM -2.05%

CSCO -1.25%

GOOG -2.91%

Technology stocks were falling in mid-day trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 3.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 2.8%.

(-) ON Semiconductor (ON) fell 1.8% after the chipmaker earlier Friday said it was trimming its Q1 revenue outlook to $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion from between $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion.

(-) Accenture (ACN) was nearly 3% lower on Friday after the technology consulting firm announced its purchase of cyber-security firm Context Information Security from UK conglomeratge Babcock International Group. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(-) PC-Tel (PCTI) dropped 14% after the networking equipment company reported an 8% increase in Q4 sales over year-ago levels, rising to $22.9 million but still trailing the $23.75 million analyst mean.

