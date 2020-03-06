Technology Sector Update for 03/06/2020: CY,ON,APPL,ACN,PCTI

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -4.17%

AAPL -2.27%

IBM -2.39%

CSCO -0.40%

GOOG -2.99%

Technology stocks stabilized somewhat Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 3.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 3.1% lower.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Cypress Semiconductor (CY) fell more than 16% following reports US national security officials are urging the White House to block the proposed $8.7 billion buyout of the company by Infineon Technologies. The German chipmaker has offered to make unspecified concessions to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States but has not been able to win approval for the deal, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

In other sector news:

(-) Accenture (ACN) was nearly 3% lower on Friday after the technology consulting firm announced its purchase of cyber-security firm Context Information Security from UK conglomerate Babcock International Group. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(-) ON Semiconductor (ON) fell 3.5% after the chipmaker earlier Friday said it was trimming its Q1 revenue outlook to $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion from between $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion.

(-) PC-Tel (PCTI) dropped almost 21% after the networking equipment company reported an 8% increase in Q4 sales over year-ago levels, rising to $22.9 million but still trailing the $23.75 million analyst mean.

