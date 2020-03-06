Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/06/2020: AMD, PCTI, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

MT Newswires
Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -3.44%

AAPL: -3.73%

IBM: -2.62%

CSCO: -3.71%

GOOG: -3.34%

Technology giants were slipping in Friday's pre-market trading.

In other sector news:

(+) Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was up more than 1% even after saying it expects a modest impact of the COVID-19 outbreak to its Q1 financials, which should result in revenue coming in the the lower end of its previously set guidance of roughly $1.8 billion, plus or minus $50 million.

(+) PC-Tel (PCTI) was almost 2% higher after the company said Q4 sales rose 8% to $22.9 million from the year-ago period but missed the CapIQ mean for $23.75 million.

(-) JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) was down 1.2% even after it increased its Q4 revenue guidance to a range of $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion, aided in part by a "very significant expansion of our expected shipments."

