News & Insights

Technology
TSLA

Technology Sector Update for 03/05/2024: TSLA, AMD, AAPL, VIAV

March 05, 2024 — 04:02 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were sharply lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) both down around 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 2%.

In corporate news, Tesla (TSLA) shares fell 4% after media reports said the company halted production at its gigafactory in Germany, which was left without power after a suspected arson attack on a nearby electricity pylon.

Apple's (AAPL) iPhone sales declined by double digits in China through the first six weeks of 2024 as the firm underperformed key rivals, according to Counterpoint data. Apple shares declined 2.9%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has hit a US government roadblock in trying to sell a watered-down version of its artificial intelligence chips to China, Bloomberg reported late Monday. Its shares shed 0.5%.

Viavi Solutions (VIAV) has agreed terms on a cash offer to buy Spirent Communications in a deal that values telecommunications testing firm Spirent at roughly 1.01 billion pounds ($1.28 billion), the companies said Tuesday. Viavi shares jumped 13%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
AMD
AAPL
VIAV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.