Technology Sector Update for 03/05/2024: TSLA, AMD, AAPL, VIAV

Tech stocks were sharply lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) both down around 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 2%.

In corporate news, Tesla (TSLA) shares fell 4% after media reports said the company halted production at its gigafactory in Germany, which was left without power after a suspected arson attack on a nearby electricity pylon.

Apple's (AAPL) iPhone sales declined by double digits in China through the first six weeks of 2024 as the firm underperformed key rivals, according to Counterpoint data. Apple shares declined 2.9%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has hit a US government roadblock in trying to sell a watered-down version of its artificial intelligence chips to China, Bloomberg reported late Monday. Its shares shed 0.5%.

Viavi Solutions (VIAV) has agreed terms on a cash offer to buy Spirent Communications in a deal that values telecommunications testing firm Spirent at roughly 1.01 billion pounds ($1.28 billion), the companies said Tuesday. Viavi shares jumped 13%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.