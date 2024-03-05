Technology Sector Update for 03/05/2024: GTLB, SEMR, SEAT, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.9% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently up 1%.

GitLab (GTLB) was retreating by over 21% after it issued earnings guidance for fiscal Q1 and the full financial year 2025 which missed the market's expectations.

Semrush Holdings (SEMR) was slipping past 12% after issuing Q1 and full-year 2024 outlooks that were a touch shy of market expectations.

Vivid Seats (SEAT) was over 8% lower after it reported a Q4 net income of $22.4 million, down from $24.8 million a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.