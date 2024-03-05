News & Insights

Technology
AAPL

Technology Sector Update for 03/05/2024: AAPL, VIAV, META

March 05, 2024 — 01:51 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were in the red Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 2.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) shedding 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 2.4%.

In corporate news, Apple's (AAPL) iPhone sales declined by double digits in China through the first six weeks of 2024 as the firm underperformed key rivals, according to Counterpoint research. Apple shares dropped 2.9%.

Meta-owned (META) social-media platforms Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger faced outages Tuesday. Meta shares were down 1.7%.

Viavi Solutions (VIAV) has agreed terms on a cash offer to buy Spirent Communications in a deal that values telecommunications testing firm Spirent, at roughly 1.01 billion pounds ($1.28 billion), the companies said Tuesday. Viavi shares jumped 11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
VIAV
META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.