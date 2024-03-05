Technology Sector Update for 03/05/2024: AAPL, VIAV, META

Tech stocks were in the red Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 2.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) shedding 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 2.4%.

In corporate news, Apple's (AAPL) iPhone sales declined by double digits in China through the first six weeks of 2024 as the firm underperformed key rivals, according to Counterpoint research. Apple shares dropped 2.9%.

Meta-owned (META) social-media platforms Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger faced outages Tuesday. Meta shares were down 1.7%.

Viavi Solutions (VIAV) has agreed terms on a cash offer to buy Spirent Communications in a deal that values telecommunications testing firm Spirent, at roughly 1.01 billion pounds ($1.28 billion), the companies said Tuesday. Viavi shares jumped 11%.

