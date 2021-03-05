Technology Sector Update for 03/05/2021: SPCE,SIFY,TYL

Technology stocks were higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday rising 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) tumbled almost 12% after a regulatory filing overnight showed board chairman Chamath Palihapitiya sold 6.2 million of his shares in the space transportation company earlier this week, generating around $213 million in gross proceeds.

Sify Technologies (SIFY) climbed more than 44% after Bloomberg News reported that the Blackstone Group (BX) is weighing whether to acquire a minority stake in the Indian internet company.

Tyler Technologies (TYL) added 8.5% on Friday after the software firm priced a $525 million private placement of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.