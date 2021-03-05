Technology
SIFY

Technology Sector Update for 03/05/2021: SIFY, BX, GWRE, AVGO, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.70% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up nearly 2% in recent trading.

Sify Technologies (SIFY) was gaining over 25% after Bloomberg News reported that Blackstone Group (BX) is mulling acquiring a minority stake in the Indian internet company.

Guidewire Software (GWRE) was slipping past 4% after it reported adjusted EPS of $0.11 in fiscal Q2, down from $0.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected an adjusted net loss of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Broadcom (AVGO) was advancing by more than 1% after late Thursday reporting adjusted profit of $6.61 per share for fiscal Q1, up from $5.25 per share in the same quarter last year and better than the consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ of $6.57 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SIFY BX GWRE AVGO XLK

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires