Technology Sector Update for 03/05/2021: SIFY, BX, GWRE, AVGO, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.70% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up nearly 2% in recent trading.

Sify Technologies (SIFY) was gaining over 25% after Bloomberg News reported that Blackstone Group (BX) is mulling acquiring a minority stake in the Indian internet company.

Guidewire Software (GWRE) was slipping past 4% after it reported adjusted EPS of $0.11 in fiscal Q2, down from $0.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected an adjusted net loss of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Broadcom (AVGO) was advancing by more than 1% after late Thursday reporting adjusted profit of $6.61 per share for fiscal Q1, up from $5.25 per share in the same quarter last year and better than the consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ of $6.57 per share.

