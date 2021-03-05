Technology Sector Update for 03/05/2021: MDLA,SPCE,SIFY,TYL

Technology stocks were extending their afternoon advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday rising 1.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 3.0% higher in late trade.

In company news, Medallia (MDLA) tumbled nearly 17% after the software-as-a-service company projected Q1 revenue narrowly trailing Wall Street forecasts and also announced its proposed purchase of digital analytics company Decibel for $160 million in cash.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) slid 10.5% after a regulatory filing overnight showed board chairman Chamath Palihapitiya sold 6.2 million of his shares in the space transportation company earlier this week, generating around $213 million in gross proceeds.

Sify Technologies (SIFY) climbed more than 41% after Bloomberg News reported that the Blackstone Group (BX) is weighing whether to acquire a minority stake in the Indian internet company.

Tyler Technologies (TYL) added 6.2% on Friday after the software firm priced a $525 million private placement of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026.

