Technology Sector Update for 03/05/2020: MEET, MRVL, CIEN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -2.60%

AAPL: -2.40%

IBM: -2.88%

CSCO: -2.54%

GOOG: -2.35%

Leading technology stocks were sinking in Thursday's pre-market trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Meet Group (MEET), which was declining by more than 8%, returning some of its previous-day gains, as it agreed to a takeover offer of $6.30 in cash per share, for a total enterprise value of $500 million, from NuCom Group, a joint venture company of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and General Atlantic.

(+) Marvell Technology (MRVL) was advancing more than 7% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.17 per share, compared with $0.25 a year ago. That beat the consensus estimate of $0.16 compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Ciena (CIEN) was up more than 3% as it posted a fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.52, up from $0.33 reported a year ago, and beating the $0.38 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

