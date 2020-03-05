Technology Sector Update for 03/05/2020: CAMP,ZM,MRVL,CPSH

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks continued to lose ground Thursday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 3.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 3.7%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) CalAmp (CAMP) dropped 21% to its lowest price since July 2012 at $7.84 a share after it cut Q4 revenue outlook below analyst estimates, citing slower-than-expected demand for its MRM Telematics products as well as the ongoing impact of COVID-19 outbreak. The software-as-a-service company is now projecting revenue for the three months ended Feb. 29 in a range of $85 million to $87 million, down from its prior forecast expecting between $95 million to $100 million in Q4 revenue and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $95.8 million.

In other sector news:

(+) Marvell Technology (MRVL) rose over 10% after the integrated circuits manufacturer late Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.17 per share, down from $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Feb. 1 by $0.01 per share. Revenue fell to $717.7 million from $744.8 million during the year-ago level, but also exceeded the $709.5 million analyst mean.

(+) Zoom Video Communications (ZM) rose 6% after the video-communications platform company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and also issued Q1 and FY20 forecasts exceeding analyst views. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.15 per share during the three months ended Jan. 31 on $188.3 million in revenue, crushing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.07 per share adjusted profit on $176.9 million in revenue.

(+) CPS Technologies (CPSH) still was 3% higher Thursday afternoon, easing from a 9.4% advance earlier Thursday that followed the advanced materials firm reporting a $0.03 per share profit during its Q4 ended Dec. 29 and reversing a $0.22 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2018.

