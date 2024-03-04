News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 03/04/2024: AAPL, QCOM, PATH, XLK, XSD

March 04, 2024

Technology stocks were higher premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) added 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 1.2% recently.

Apple (AAPL) has been fined more than 1.8 billion euros ($1.95 billion) by the European Commission for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the distribution of music streaming apps to iPhone and iPad users on its App Store, the regulator said on its website. Apple was 1.5% lower pre-bell.

Qualcomm (QCOM) will receive less than 10% of the legal fees it sought after winning a years-long antitrust case against the European Commission on appeal, a top EU court has ruled. The Luxembourg-based General Court said in a Feb. 29 ruling that the Commission must pay the tech company 785,857 euros ($853,000) for legal expenses after it won its appeal of a 997 million euro antitrust fine imposed on it in 2018. Qualcomm was up 1.3% in recent premarket activity.

UiPath (PATH) was 0.6% higher after saying it is opening its first office in Saudi Arabia, providing artificial intelligence business solutions services and helping launch a school for automation software.

