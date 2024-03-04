Technology Sector Update for 03/04/2024: AAPL, IRDM, BLKB

Tech stocks were advancing Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index gained 1.8%.

Apple (AAPL) was fined more than 1.8 billion euros ($1.96 billion) on Monday by the European Union's executive arm for allegedly abusing its market position for the distribution of music streaming apps. Apple shares were falling nearly 3%.

Iridium Communications (IRDM) fell 2.7% after it said Monday it plans to acquire the shares it does not already own in Satelles, a provider of satellite-based time and location services, for about $115 million, net of cash.

Blackbaud (BLKB) said Monday that it plans to buy back 7% to 10% of its common stock through the end of this year as part of its $500 million share buyback program. Its shares rose 1.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.