Technology Sector Update for 03/04/2022: NOK, AVGO, GDYN, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was declining by 0.86%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.98% lower recently.

Nokia (NOK) said it has secured a three-year deal in which it will provide equipment to Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison as the principal vendor to expand its 4G and 5G network across Indonesia. Nokia was recently declining by more than 4%.

Broadcom (AVGO) was climbing past 3% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $8.39 per diluted share, up from EPS of $6.61 the year before. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated non-GAAP earnings per share of $8.13.

Grid Dynamics (GDYN) was up more than 1% after it reported adjusted Q4 EPS of $0.10, up from $0.04 a year before. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.08.

