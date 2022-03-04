Technology Sector Update for 03/04/2022: AI,VZIO,DUOL,PWSC

Technology stocks were struggling on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) declining 2.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was shedding 3.2% this afternoon.

In company news, C3.ai (AI) slumped nearly 15% after Deutsche Bank cut its stock rating for the artificial-intelligence software company to sell from hold and halved its price target for C3.ai shares to $18 apiece.

Vizio (VZIO) retreated Friday, recently sinking 22% to a new record low of $10.36 a share, after the "smart" television producer reported a 14.4% drop in Q4 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $628.8 million and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $695.9 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31.

To the upside, Duolingo (DUOL) climbed 4.7% after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results, including a 51% increase in revenue over year-ago levels. The language-learning software firm projected Q1 and FY22 revenue exceeding Wall Street forecasts.

PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC) rose almost 11% after the K-12 educational software firm surprised Wall Street by earning $0.14 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items. PowerSchool's Q4 revenue topped consensus estimates and the company guided Q1 and FY22 revenue above Street views.

