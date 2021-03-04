Technology Sector Update for 03/04/2021: RMNI, OKTA, VNT

Technology stocks were lower Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF falling 2.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also down 4.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Rimini Street (RMNI) was climbing about 16%. The enterprise software company narrowed its Q4 net loss to $0.04 per share from $0.10. Its revenue projections for Q1 and full year were ahead of Street estimates as well.

Okta (OKTA) was down 5%, paring some early losses after the identity software firm forecast a wider-than-expected adjusted net loss for its current Q1 along with FY22 results trailing Wall Street expectations.

Vontier (VNT) retreated from early gains, down 0.9%.

