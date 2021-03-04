Technology
RMNI

Technology Sector Update for 03/04/2021: RMNI, OKTA, VNT

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were lower Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF falling 2.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also down 4.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Rimini Street (RMNI) was climbing about 16%. The enterprise software company narrowed its Q4 net loss to $0.04 per share from $0.10. Its revenue projections for Q1 and full year were ahead of Street estimates as well.

Okta (OKTA) was down 5%, paring some early losses after the identity software firm forecast a wider-than-expected adjusted net loss for its current Q1 along with FY22 results trailing Wall Street expectations.

Vontier (VNT) retreated from early gains, down 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RMNI OKTA VNT

Latest Technology Videos

    #TradeTalks: Digital assets are being used to transform the way artists create value for their brands

    Blockparty CEO Vlad Ginzburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss how digital assets and collectibles are being used to transform the way musicians and artists create value for their brands.

    6 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires