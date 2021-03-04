Technology Sector Update for 03/04/2021: OKTA, QTT, WIT, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.1% lower, while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was flat.

Okta (OKTA) was down more than 7% even after it reported non-GAAP net income of $0.06 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Jan. 31, reversing its $0.01 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue increased 40% year-over-year to $234.7 million.

Qutoutiao (QTT) was plunging by over 17% even after it swung to Q4 non-GAAP earnings of RMB0.18 ($0.03) per American depositary share from a loss of RMB1.71 per ADS a year ago.

Wipro (WIT) was up more than 0.6% after saying it has agreed to acquire Capco, a global management and technology consultancy. Financial terms were not disclosed.

