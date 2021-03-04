Technology Sector Update for 03/04/2021: HUBB,OKTA,UFPT,RMNI

Technology stocks continued on their steep slide Thursday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF falling 2.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropping 5.1%.

In company news, Hubbell (HUBB) slipped 2.1% this afternoon. The electronic components company late Wednesday priced a $300 million offering of 2.3% senior notes maturing in 2031. The net proceeds, together with cash on hand, will be used to redeem $300 million of 3.625% senior notes coming due in November 2022.

Okta (OKTA) was down 5%, paring some early losses after the identity software firm forecast a wider-than-expected adjusted net loss for its current Q1 along with FY22 results trailing Wall Street expectations.

To the upside, Rimini Street (RMNI) was climbing almost 17%. The enterprise software company narrowed its Q4 net loss to $0.04 per share from $0.10. Its revenue projections for Q1 and full year were ahead of Street estimates as well.

UFP Technologies (UFPT) rose 1%. The specialty components company Thursday reported a drop in Q4 earnings to $0.55 per share compared with $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year but still topping the two-analyst consensus call expecting a $0.42 per share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.