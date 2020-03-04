Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/04/2020: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, INPX, CDLX, HPE, TA

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: +1.75%

AAPL: +3.02%

IBM: +1.93%

CSCO: +1.44%

GOOG: +1.75%

Technology stocks were expending their gains in recent trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 were adding over 2.5% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 3.6%.

Tech stocks moving on news include:

(+) Inpixon (INPX) rose 11.5% after full-year 2019 sales rose 68% to $6.3 million from last year. Non-GAAP loss per share also shrank to $18.75 from a loss of $1,087.66 a year earlier.

(-) Cardlytics (CDLX) dropped more than 34% after disclosing its Q1 revenue guidance of $43.5 million to $46.5 million, lower than the consensus of $52.8 million. The company also announced several management changes, including CEO Scott Grimes' transition to becoming executive chairman, with COO and co-founder Lynne Laube becoming CEO.

(-) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) slipped more than 6% after posting Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.44, compared with $0.42 a year ago and in line with the consensus estimate of $0.44 compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) AT&T (T) gained 3.6% after the company set its operational targets for 2020 and announced a $4 billion accelerated share purchase agreement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.



