Technology Sector Update for 03/04/2020: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, CDLX, INPX, HPE

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: +2.24%

AAPL: +2.48%

IBM: +1.94%

CSCO: +2.00%

GOOG: +1.91%

The top tech stocks were trading higher during pre-market hours on Wednesday.

Tech stocks moving on news include:

(-) Cardlytics (CDLX), which retreated more than 29% after disclosing its Q1 revenue guidance of $43.5 million to $46.5 million, lower than the analysts' consensus of $52.8 million. The company also announced several management changes, including CEO Scott Grimes' transition to becoming executive chairman, with COO and co-founder Lynne Laube becoming chief executive.

(+) Inpixon (INPX), which rose almost 6% after reporting that full-year 2019 sales rose 68% to $6.3 million from last year. Non-GAAP loss per share also shrank to $18.75 from a loss of $1,087.66 a year earlier.

(-) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), which slipped more than 3% after posting Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.44, compared with $0.42 a year ago and in line with the consensus estimate of $0.44 compiled by Capital IQ.

