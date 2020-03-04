Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/04/2020: CCMP,INPX,HPE,CDLX

Technology stocks were climbing in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 03.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 4.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) climbed over 6% on Wednesday after the semiconductor components company increased its quarterly dividend by 4.8% over its most recent distribution to investors to $0.44 per share, payable April 24 to shareholders of record on March 24.

In other sector news:

(+) Inpixon (INPX) jumped almost 17% after the data analytics company reported a 68% year-over-year increase in FY19 revenue to $6.3 million and narrowed its non-GAAP net loss to $18.75 per share. Analyst estimates were not available.

(-) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) slid 3% after the networking equipment company reported a drop in Q4 revenue to $6.95 billion from $7.55 billion in revenue last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $250 million.

(-) Cardlytics (CDLX) dropped 37% after forecasting Q1 revenue in a range of $43.5 million to $46.5 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $52.8 million for the three months ending March 31. The company also said CEO Scott Grimes will step down to become executive board chairman and will be succeeded by company co-founder and chief operating officer Lynne Laube.

