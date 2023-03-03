Technology Sector Update for 03/03/2023: ZS, MRVL, ERIC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.85% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.18% higher recently.

Zscaler (ZS) was down by nearly 11% after saying it plans to reduce its workforce by about 3%. The company posted fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.37, up from $0.13 a share last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized EPS of $0.29 a share.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) fell more than 10% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.46 per diluted share, down from $0.50 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated 0.47 per share.

Ericsson (ERIC) said it will enter a guilty plea to violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, or FCPA, and pay a $206.7 million fine for breaching its deferred prosecution agreement with the US Department of Justice. Ericsson was recently up more than 3%.

