Technology Sector Update for 03/03/2023: VRSK,AI,IOT,ESTC

Technology stocks were extending their Friday advance, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1.4% in afternoon trading.

In company news, Verisk Analytics (VRSK) shares gained 3% after the data analytics firm Friday priced a $500 million offering of 5.750% senior notes due 2033.

Elastic (ESTC) shares added more than 9% after the search technology company reported a non-GAAP Q3 profit of $0.17 per share, reversing a year-ago net loss as revenue increased 23% year-over-year and blowing past the analyst consensus looking for adjusted net income of $0.05 per share for the three months ended Jan. 31. Revenue increased over year-ago levels and it also raised its forecast for fiscal 2023 earnings above Wall Street views.

Samsara (IOT) shares rose past 15% after more than halving its adjusted net loss for its Q4 ended Jan. 28 as total revenue grew to $186.6 million from $125.8 million year-over-year, topping Wall Street expectations on both its top and bottom lines. The connected-cloud software firm also guided for a smaller net loss and more revenue for fiscal 2024 than analysts forecast.

C3.ai (AI) raced to a more than 33% advance after the enterprise artificial-intelligence software firm reported fiscal Q3 results beating analyst estimates and also forecast Q4 revenue above Wall Street expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.