Technology
WEAV

Technology Sector Update for 03/03/2022: WEAV,SNOW,PSTG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were narrowly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday slipping 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Weave Communications (WEAV) fell hard on Thursday, at one point dropping nearly 35% to a record low of $6.08 per share, after the software firm reported Q4 results lagging Wall Street expectations and projected Q1 and FY22 revenue also trailing analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company narrowed its net loss for the three months ended Dec. 31 to $0.26 per share, more than halving its adjusted net loss of $0.67 per share during the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.25 per share.

Snowflake (SNOW) fell over 16% after the cloud-data company said sales growth this year would likely slow to a range of 65% to 67% compared with its 106% pace during its FY22 that ended Jan. 31 and with its Q1 and FY23 product revenue forecasts also lagging Wall Street estimates. The company is projecting between $383 million to $388 million in revenue for its Q1 ending April 30 and FY23 revenue in a range of $1.88 billion to $1.9 billion. Analysts, on average, are looking for $412.5 million and $2.03 billion in Q1 and FY23 product revenue, respectively.

Pure Storage (PSTG) rose 16% after the data-storage equipment company late Wednesday reported a nearly three-fold increase in adjusted net income to $0.36 per share for its Q4 ended Feb. 6, beating analyst estimates by $0.10 per share, while revenue grew 41% year-over-year to $708.6 million, also exceeding the $630.9 million Street view. The company also is projecting better-than-expected Q1 and FY23 revenue and increased its stock buyback authorization by another $250 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WEAV SNOW PSTG

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular