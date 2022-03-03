Technology Sector Update for 03/03/2022: SNOW, GRAB, BILI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.92% higher, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up 0.90%.

Snowflake (SNOW) reported a Q4 diluted net loss of $0.43 per share, compared with a $0.70 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a $0.55 loss. Snowflake was recently shedding over 18% in value.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) was down more than 9% as it reported a Q4 net loss attributable to the company of $1.06 billion, widening from $576 million a year earlier.

Bilibili (BILI) reported a Q4 adjusted diluted loss of 4.22 renminbis per American depositary share, wider than the net loss of 1.91 renminbis per ADS a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 4.26 renminbis per share. Bilibili was recently gaining over 10% in value.

