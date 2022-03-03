Technology
SNOW

Technology Sector Update for 03/03/2022: SNOW, GRAB, BILI, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.92% higher, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up 0.90%.

Snowflake (SNOW) reported a Q4 diluted net loss of $0.43 per share, compared with a $0.70 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a $0.55 loss. Snowflake was recently shedding over 18% in value.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) was down more than 9% as it reported a Q4 net loss attributable to the company of $1.06 billion, widening from $576 million a year earlier.

Bilibili (BILI) reported a Q4 adjusted diluted loss of 4.22 renminbis per American depositary share, wider than the net loss of 1.91 renminbis per ADS a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 4.26 renminbis per share. Bilibili was recently gaining over 10% in value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNOW GRAB BILI XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular