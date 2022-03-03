Technology Sector Update for 03/03/2022: OKTA,WEAV,SNOW,PSTG

Technology stocks gave in to late selling this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday sliding 1.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 2.5%.

In company news, Okta (OKTA) slid 8.8% for one of the steepest declines Thursday on the Nasdaq Composite index after projecting a non-GAAP net loss of $0.35 to $0.34 per share for its current Q1 ending April 30, missing the Capital IQ consensus for a $0.20 per share adjusted loss by the identity management software firm. The company also is anticipating an adjusted FY23 net loss between $1.27 to $1.24 per share compared with analyst estimate modeling a $0.49 per share net loss this year, excluding one-time items.

Weave Communications (WEAV) fell hard on Thursday, at one point dropping nearly 35% to a record low of $6.08 per share, after the software firm reported Q4 results lagging Wall Street expectations and projected Q1 and FY22 revenue also trailing analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company narrowed its net loss for the three months ended Dec. 31 to $0.26 per share, more than halving its adjusted net loss of $0.67 per share during the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.25 per share.

Snowflake (SNOW) fell almost 17% after the cloud-data company said sales growth this year would likely slow to a range of 65% to 67% compared with its 106% pace during its FY22 that ended Jan. 31 and with its Q1 and FY23 product revenue forecasts also lagging Wall Street estimates. The company is projecting between $383 million to $388 million in revenue for its Q1 ending April 30 and FY23 revenue in a range of $1.88 billion to $1.9 billion. Analysts, on average, are looking for $412.5 million and $2.03 billion in Q1 and FY23 product revenue, respectively.

Pure Storage (PSTG) rose more than 12% after the data-storage equipment company late Wednesday reported a nearly three-fold increase in adjusted net income to $0.36 per share for its Q4 ended Feb. 6, beating analyst estimates by $0.10 per share, while revenue grew 41% year-over-year to $708.6 million, also exceeding the $630.9 million Street view. The company also is projecting better-than-expected Q1 and FY23 revenue and increased its stock buyback authorization by another $250 million.

