Technology Sector Update for 03/03/2021: SSYS,MOXC,MU

Technology stocks were mostly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday sliding 1.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Stratasys (SSYS) dropped almost 13%. The 3-D printer company Wednesday priced a $200 million of nearly 6.9 million ordinary shares at $29 apiece, or 10.1% under Tuesday's closing price. Net proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including funding potential acquisitions, working capital and capital expenditures, according to the final prospectus.

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) slid 5.1%. The Chinese social network company Wednesday said it has terminated its proposed merger with social commerce company Btab Group by mutual consent. Moxian also said two of its six directors resigned on Sunday, leaving CEO Hao Qinghu and three independent directors as board members. The company did not provide explanations for any of the moves.

Micron Technology (MU) was narrowly lower, giving back a 2.5% earlier Wednesday. The data storage and management company increased the forecast for its Q2 ending March 4, now expecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $0.93 to $0.98 per share on between $6.2 billion to $6.25 billion compard with its prior guidance looking for a $0.68 to $0.82 per share adjusted profit on $5.6 billion to $6 billion in revenue. The Street is at $0.80 per share and $5.89 billion, respectively.

