Technology Sector Update for 03/03/2021: ATCX,MU,MOXC,SSYS

Technology stocks weighed heavily on the broader Wednesday markets, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday sliding 2.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 2.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) turned 2.6% lower this afternoon, reversing a more than 2% gain. The company Wednesday announced its acquisition of privately held materials testing and inspection company Atlantic Engineering Laboratories. Financial terms were not disclosed but Atlas said the deal will support the buildout of its environmental, engineering and material testing services.

Micron Technology (MU) also was 1% lower, giving back a 2.5% advance earlier Wednesday. The data storage and management company increased the forecast for its Q2 ending March 4, now expecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $0.93 to $0.98 per share on between $6.2 billion to $6.25 billion compared with its prior guidance looking for a $0.68 to $0.82 per share adjusted profit on $5.6 billion to $6 billion in revenue. The Street is at $0.80 per share and $5.89 billion, respectively.

Moxian (MOXC) slid almost 13%. The Chinese social network company Wednesday said it has terminated its proposed merger with social commerce company Btab Group by mutual consent. Moxian also said two of its six directors resigned on Sunday, leaving CEO Hao Qinghu and three independent directors as board members. The company did not provide explanations for any of the moves.

Stratasys (SSYS) dropped more than 17%. The 3-D printer company Wednesday priced a $200 million of nearly 6.9 million ordinary shares at $29 apiece, or 10.1% under Tuesday's closing price. Net proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including funding potential acquisitions, working capital and capital expenditures, according to the final prospectus.

